If you have a poor credit score, say 650 or lower, it is not easy to procure a loan from a bank. And if you are lucky -- the bank or a non banking financial corporation (NBFC) may charge a higher rate of interest for approving the loan.
Meanwhile, if you are planning to raise a large loan sometime next year or towards the end of this year, you may make a conscious attempt to push your credit score upward. There are certain tried and tested ways to improve your credit score. These include reducing credit utilisation, clearing off debt, taking a secured credit card and diversifying credit mix.
Here we list out the most effective and feasible steps to improve the credit score
1. Check credit report: Get a free credit report from credit bureau such as CRIF High Mark. Identify errors or discrepancies and dispute them with the credit bureau.
2. Pay Your bills on time: Avoid late payments on credit cards, loans, and EMIs. You may set up auto-pay for timely payments.
3. Reduce credit utilisation: Keep your credit utilisation below 30% (i.e., use only ₹30,000 if your credit limit is ₹1,00,000). Pay off credit card dues before the due date to lower utilization.
4. Pay off outstanding debts: Clear any overdue loans or credit card bills first. If you have multiple debts, consider the snowball method (smallest first) or avalanche method (highest interest first).
5. Take a secured credit card: If you have a very low score, apply for a secured credit card against a fixed deposit (such as SBI Card, Axis Bank Insta Easy).
6. Diversify credit mix: Having a mix of secured loans (home/car loans) and unsecured loans (credit cards, personal loans) helps improve your score.
7. Avoid multiple credit applications: Frequent credit applications cause hard inquiries, lowering your score. If rejected for a loan, wait before reapplying.
(Note: Raising a loan comes with its own risks. So, due caution is advised)
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.