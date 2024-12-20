Personal loans are a popular choice for people who are in need of quick cash to cover their expenses for a while. These loans do not require any collateral and offer quick loan disbursement which makes them quite accessible.
However, lenders follow a specific eligibility criteria which you are required to meet in order to get your application approved. One of the key aspects of this criteria is your monthly salary.
A simple answer to this question is Yes. You can get a personal loan with a monthly salary of Rs. 15,000. Although banks and NBFCs prefer a stable salary with a high credit score, there are many banks who provide personal loans to individuals with low salaries.
Although you must understand that these personal loans attract higher interest rates and the principal amount offered to you as loan might be lesser than what you may expect. Hence, it is crucial that you maintain a healthy credit score and have a stable employment in order to build a strong profile. Let us have a look at some of the top lenders which offer personal loans at a salary of Rs. 15,000
|Bank/NBFCs
|Minimum salary required
|KreditBee
|Rs. 10,000
|PaySense
|Rs. 12,000
|Moneyview
|Rs. 13,500
|SBI
|Rs. 15,000
|Axis Bank
|Rs. 15,000
|Tata Capital
|Rs. 15,000
|CASHe
|Rs. 15,000
|Stashfin
|Rs. 15,000
|Fibe(EarlySalary)
|Rs. 15,000
Source: Paisabazaar
Interest rates: 16% onwards
Maximum loan amount: Up to Rs. 5 lakh
Loan tenure: up to 3 years
Interest rates:1.4% onwards
Maximum loan amount: Up to Rs. 5 lakh
Loan tenure: Depends as per application profile
Interest rates: 14% onwards
Maximum loan amount: Up to Rs. 10 lakh
Loan tenure: Up to 5 years
Interest rates: 11.45% onwards
Maximum loan amount: Up to Rs. 30 lakh
Loan tenure: Up to 6 years
Interest rates: 11.25% onwards
Maximum loan amount: Up to Rs. 10 lakh
Loan tenure: Up to 5 years
Interest rates: 11.99% onwards
Maximum loan amount: Up to Rs. 35 lakh
Loan tenure: Up to 6 years
Interest rates: 2.25% onwards
Maximum loan amount: Up to Rs. 4 lakh
Loan tenure: Up to 1.5 years
Interest rates: 11.99% onwards
Maximum loan amount: Up to Rs. 5 lakh
Loan tenure: Up to 4 years
Interest rates: 16% onwards
Maximum loan amount: Up to Rs. 5 lakh
Loan tenure: Up to 3 years
In conclusion, before you get started with the application process, it is important to evaluate whether you really require a personal loan as these loans have a higher interest rate as compared to other loans in the market. Hence, before you sign up for one, you must also explore other options which may suit your budget better.
(Note: Raising a personal loan has its own risks)
