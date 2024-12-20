Personal loans offer quick cash without collateral, requiring a monthly salary of Rs. 15,000 for approval. Though accessible, they often carry high interest rates. It's essential to consider your financial situation and explore alternatives before committing to a personal loan.

Personal loans are a popular choice for people who are in need of quick cash to cover their expenses for a while. These loans do not require any collateral and offer quick loan disbursement which makes them quite accessible.

However, lenders follow a specific eligibility criteria which you are required to meet in order to get your application approved. One of the key aspects of this criteria is your monthly salary.

Personal loans for ₹ 15,000 salary: Are you eligible? A simple answer to this question is Yes. You can get a A simple answer to this question is Yes. You can get a personal loan with a monthly salary of Rs. 15,000. Although banks and NBFCs prefer a stable salary with a high credit score , there are many banks who provide personal loans to individuals with low salaries.

Although you must understand that these personal loans attract higher interest rates and the principal amount offered to you as loan might be lesser than what you may expect. Hence, it is crucial that you maintain a healthy credit score and have a stable employment in order to build a strong profile. Let us have a look at some of the top lenders which offer personal loans at a salary of Rs. 15,000

Bank/NBFCs Minimum salary required KreditBee Rs. 10,000 PaySense Rs. 12,000 Moneyview Rs. 13,500 SBI Rs. 15,000 Axis Bank Rs. 15,000 Tata Capital Rs. 15,000 CASHe Rs. 15,000 Stashfin Rs. 15,000 Fibe(EarlySalary) Rs. 15,000

Source: Paisabazaar

1. KreditBee Interest rates: 16% onwards 16% onwards

Maximum loan amount: Up to Rs. 5 lakh

Loan tenure: up to 3 years

2. PaySense Interest rates:1.4% onwards 1.4% onwards

Maximum loan amount: Up to Rs. 5 lakh

Loan tenure: Depends as per application profile

3. Moneyview Interest rates: 14% onwards 14% onwards

Maximum loan amount: Up to Rs. 10 lakh

Loan tenure: Up to 5 years

4. SBI Interest rates: 11.45% onwards 11.45% onwards

Maximum loan amount: Up to Rs. 30 lakh

Loan tenure: Up to 6 years

5. Axis Bank Interest rates: 11.25% onwards 11.25% onwards

Maximum loan amount: Up to Rs. 10 lakh

Loan tenure: Up to 5 years

6. Tata Capital Interest rates: 11.99% onwards 11.99% onwards

Maximum loan amount: Up to Rs. 35 lakh

Loan tenure: Up to 6 years

7. CASHe Interest rates: 2.25% onwards 2.25% onwards

Maximum loan amount: Up to Rs. 4 lakh

Loan tenure: Up to 1.5 years

8. Stashfin Interest rates: 11.99% onwards 11.99% onwards Maximum loan amount: Up to Rs. 5 lakh

Loan tenure: Up to 4 years

9. Fibe (EarlySalary) Interest rates: 16% onwards 16% onwards

Maximum loan amount: Up to Rs. 5 lakh

Loan tenure: Up to 3 years

Tips to make a strong application for a personal loan Maintain a healthy credit score to increase approval chances and get lower interest rates on your loan.

If possible apply with a co-applicant with better income to boost your application.

Select longer tenure to reduce EMI burden which may increase your chances of loan approval.

Gather bank statements and documents such as rental income and investments if any which can help you build a strong income background and a better profile.

In conclusion, before you get started with the application process, it is important to evaluate whether you really require a personal loan as these loans have a higher interest rate as compared to other loans in the market. Hence, before you sign up for one, you must also explore other options which may suit your budget better.

(Note: Raising a personal loan has its own risks)