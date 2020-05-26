The government’s move to reduce the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) contribution from 12% to 10% per month for both employers and employees to provide more liquidity has added to the administrative burden of employers.

Both employers are employees have been allowed to contribute only 10% to EPF every month from May to July if they wish to. The EPF Organization (EPFO) clarified on 22 May that the lower contribution of 10% is not mandatory and both employers and employees can continue with 12% contribution.

But this has become a task for employers who need to comply with the new rules within a short span of time. They are required to communicate with the employees about the various options available. Now there are four options to choose from—the employer and employee can continue to contribute 12% each; the employer and employee can contribute 10% each; the employer can contribute 10%, while the employee can contribute 12%; and the employer can contribute 12%, while the employee can contribute 10%.

Employers will have to make changes in their payrolls to incorporate all the options available. “Employers have to modify payroll applications to effect the reduced contribution, which is a challenge for many employers," said Madhu Damodharan, group head, legal, Quess Corp. These options will have to be provided in the salary of May, payable in the beginning of June, and as most organizations do payroll calculations from the 20 of any month, the window to implement the changes is short.

“Employers have to make procedural changes in their payroll systems. They have to change the payroll system to calculate PF contribution at 10% of monthly pay, make additional payment to employee to the extent of 2% of monthly pay in lieu of reduced employer’s contribution and obtaining employee agreement in cases where PF contribution is made at 12% of monthly pay," said Sonu Iyer, tax partner and national leader, people advisory services, EY India.

The employer will have to take the consent of the employees even in cases where both the employers and employees are not lowering their contribution. “This is to ensure that the option was communicated to the employees. If the employee’s and /or employer’s contribution are intended to be made at 12% of monthly pay for May, June and July 2020, we recommend that employee agreement for contribution at a higher rate should be obtained," said Iyer.

It is more of a problem because the change has to be made only for three months and not for a longer period. “I feel it should be the judgement of employers and employees whether they want to contribute 12% or 10%. However, administrative hassle is indeed a challenge especially when this is just for three months. The challenge would not have been so much if the EPFO was kind enough to increase this to 12 months," said Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founders, TeamLease Services.

