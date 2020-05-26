Lower PF contribution creates administrative burden for employers

It is more of a problem because the change has to be made only for three months and not for a longer period. “I feel it should be the judgement of employers and employees whether they want to contribute 12% or 10%. However, administrative hassle is indeed a challenge especially when this is just for three months. The challenge would not have been so much if the EPFO was kind enough to increase this to 12 months," said Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founders, TeamLease Services.