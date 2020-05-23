Lower PF contribution not mandatory; EPFO clarifies on CTC, pension of employee

As per the FAQs, it is not compulsory for the employer and the employee to opt for lower contribution. “The reduced rate of contribution (10%) is the minimum rate of contribution during the period of the package. The employer and employee or both can contribute at a higher rate also," the FAQs released by EPFO said. For example, if your basic plus dearness allowance was ₹10,000, then you and your employer were contributing ₹1,200 each (that is 12%). Now both of you can contribute ₹1,000 (that is 10%) per month. So, if you and your employer together were contributing ₹2,400 per month, now both of you can contribute ₹2,000 together.