The government’s move to reduce the rate of tax deduction at source (TDS) and tax collection at source (TCS) by 25% will benefit investors as well as professionals. While this won't bring down the tax liability of taxpayers, it will leave more money in their hands during the course of the financial year. Whatever is the tax liability, the individual will need to pay it every quarter (those liable for advance tax) or when filing income tax returns (ITR).

The rate of TDS varies between 2% and 30% for different kinds of payments. This will now stand reduced by 25%. TCS is usually collected by a seller when selling goods to a buyer. There’s TCS when a person is buying a car priced above Rs10 lakh. The seller has to deduct 1% TCS on such sales. There’s also 5% TCS if an individual is making a remittance of over ₹7 lakh.

The reduction in TDS will benefit depositors. Banks deduct 10% TDS every year on the income that a depositor earns by way of interest rate. Suppose, the depositor earns Rs15,000 by way of interest payment every year, the bank will deduct Rs1,500 from this and deposit it with the government. Now, after taking in to account the reduction, banks will deduct Rs1,125. “This way, the lower TDS and TCS will leave more money in the hands of the individuals," said Naveen Wadhwa, a chartered accountant with Taxmann.com.

Usually, the payee deducts TDS or TCS on behalf of the receiver and deposits it with the government. The TDS and TCS are methods that help the government to bring more people into the income tax net and prevent tax avoidance.

The lower rates of TDS and TCS will also help those who usually have tax refunds. If the TDS or TCS deducted is higher than the tax liability of the assessee, she normally has to wait until her tax returns are filed and the tax department processes the refund. This way, there will be no such refund due. However, Wadhwa cautioned that taxpayers will need to ensure that they pay up the tax liability, if any, on time. "Otherwise, when filing returns, they will need to pay interest on the tax outstanding," he said.

The biggest beneficiaries of this provision are professionals such as chartered accountants, architects, doctors, lawyers, engineers, freelancers and others who have their own practice or consultancy. When they receive payment for their service, the payee deducts 10% from the remuneration. Now, the payees will deduct 7.5%. Similarly, tenants who pay a monthly rent of over Rs50,000 need to deduct TDS from the payment. There’s 10% TDS on dividends or when a salaried person makes a withdrawal from the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) without completing five years of continuous service.

