Lower volatility in a portfolio can help generate better returns in long term

If your fund has not been performing, it is important for you to know if this is due to poor fund performance or market underperformance. For you to know this, first compare the fund with its benchmark to see if it is trailing its benchmark. In case the underperformance, if any, is less than 2-3 percentage points, you may continue to hold for at least a year and give it time. If the underperformance is over five percentage points, wait for another three-four quarters and then shift it to a consistent fund.