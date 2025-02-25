Money
Low-ticket Gift City funds are almost here. But what holds them back?
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 5 min read 25 Feb 2025, 03:51 PM IST
- A new tax notification has stirred confusion over the taxation of small-ticket funds in Gift City. No asset manager has launched a retail scheme so far
Gift City is currently dominated by non-retail funds, requiring a minimum investment of $150,000 (about ₹1.3 crore). Over the past one year, the number of Category III (CAT-3) funds has more than doubled to 116, with investments in Indian markets increasing 2.5 times to $1.9 billion.
