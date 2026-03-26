LPG price hike, supply crunch, and the pivot to alternate means

Ann Jacob
3 min read26 Mar 2026, 02:09 PM IST
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The recent ₹60 per cylinder increase has placed visible strain on both households and small commercial establishments.
Summary
Rising LPG prices, supply delays and black market spikes are squeezing households and small eateries, triggering a rush toward electric cooking alternatives.

Indian kitchens are facing a dual shock: rising cooking gas prices and erratic supply.

As global energy markets remain volatile, domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices have climbed sharply. The latest 60 per cylinder hike has added to household stress and squeezed small businesses.

The primary driver, experts say, is global instability.

According to Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar, the increase reflects continued pressure from international markets where crude oil and natural gas prices remain elevated due to geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions.

"India imports a large share of its LPG needs, so any rise in international prices or freight costs tends to flow through to domestic cylinder rates," Shetty noted. He added that the latest global escalation has made cooking fuel more expensive, and with deliveries taking longer in some areas, households must prepare for higher and less predictable expenses.

Also Read | India’s LPG conversion story: At the end of its pipeline?

Metro price rise

For several years, LPG prices in regulated markets remained relatively steady, with only minor fluctuations. The recent 60 increase, however, has placed visible strain on both households and small commercial establishments such as tea stalls and local eateries.

According to data compiled by BankBazaar:

  • In Delhi, domestic cylinder prices rose from 853 in April 2025 to 913 by March 2026.
  • In Mumbai, rates climbed from 852.50 to 912.50.
  • In Kolkata, prices jumped from 879 to 939.
  • In Chennai, rates increased from 868.50 to 928.50.

The steady climb reflects how global volatility is filtering directly into domestic kitchens.

Black market surge

Beyond official price hikes, supply shortages have triggered sharp spikes in the parallel market.

In Bangalore, residents report black market rates as high as 2,500 per cylinder, with waiting periods stretching up to a week.

Also Read | Sugar, grain lobbies push for ethanol cook stoves as LPG stays squeezed

In Hyderabad, the situation appears even more dramatic. A cylinder that previously cost 1,200 in the black market is now selling for as much as 4,500, according to a resident.

In Delhi, where black market rates were earlier around 1,100, costs have continued to rise. Mumbai is witnessing similar trends, with rates climbing from around 2,000 to between 2,500 and 3,000.

Meanwhile, the convenience of same-day or next-day delivery has largely disappeared, with waiting periods varying widely.

The ripple effects extend beyond homes.

According to a report by LocalCircles, higher LPG prices are hitting street vendors and small food businesses hard. With input costs rising, profit margins are shrinking.

To cope, several restaurants have started adding 15 or more as an “LPG revision fee” to customer bills. Food delivery platforms have also increased platform fees to manage rising operational expenses.

Electric pivot

As LPG becomes both expensive and harder to access, households are rapidly shifting to electric alternatives.

Also Read | Exercise all options: India’s LPG scarcity calls for a full-spectrum response

This surge in demand has led to shortages of electrical cooking appliances.

Induction cooktops are out of stock in many physical retail stores across major cities and frequently listed as “unavailable” on e-commerce platforms like Amazon. Sales of air fryers, electric ovens and kettles have also spiked as consumers look for workable substitutes.

The current episode suggests that what many described as “silent inflation” is now visible in everyday cooking costs. As gas delivery becomes slower and costlier, the electric hum of induction stoves and air fryers is increasingly replacing the familiar sound of the LPG burner in Indian kitchens.

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