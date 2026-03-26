Indian kitchens are facing a dual shock: rising cooking gas prices and erratic supply.
LPG price hike, supply crunch, and the pivot to alternate means
SummaryRising LPG prices, supply delays and black market spikes are squeezing households and small eateries, triggering a rush toward electric cooking alternatives.
Indian kitchens are facing a dual shock: rising cooking gas prices and erratic supply.
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