LTA benefits: Can you claim for two years consecutively?

So one can claim the benefit of LTA in respect of any two journeys during the block of four years. So, in my opinion, even both the journeys in respect of the same block of four years can be undertaken in the same year provided the employer is willing to pay the amount of LTA during the same year. The current block of four years covers the calendar years 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. Since both these calendar years 2020 and 2021 fall in the same block, you can claim the exemption for both these consecutive calendar years in case you have not claimed the LTA exemption for 2018 and 2019.