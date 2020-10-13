LTC bonanza for those who plan to spend big

So, for example, if an employee encashes leave equivalent to ₹20,000 and LTC fare of ₹40,000, he or she will have to spend ( ₹40,000x3= ₹120,000) plus ₹20,000 that is ₹1.4 lakh till 31 March to get the benefit of this scheme. The amount received as LTC fare will be tax-free. So, if an employee is in the tax bracket of 30%, he or she will save ₹12,000 (40,000@30%) as tax excluding cess and surcharge.