LTC cash voucher scheme for employees: Key things to know before you opt for it

The Centre has recently introduced LTC cash voucher scheme for the central government and public sector employees. An employee is eligible for LTC and leave encashment of 10 days for travel to home town or any other destination twice in a block of four years. The cost of ticket is exempt whereas the leave encashment is taxable. As travel has become restricted in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the central government employees now have an option to avail the cash equivalent of entitled LTC fare and leave encashment.