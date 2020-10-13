As indicated above, travel by an employee and or his or her family members is one of the conditions to avail the exemption under LTA/LTC. "Those employees who were not planning to avail or have not been able to avail of the the LTC owing to fear of the pandemic, have an opportunity to claim LTC under the new scheme, which would have otherwise lapsed on March 31, 2021," said Nand Kishore, partner, DSK Legal.