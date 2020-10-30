LTC cash voucher scheme: How much income tax private sectors employees can save

Explaining further the CBDT said if the deemed LTC Fare is ₹80,000 ( ₹20,000 x 4), then the amount to be spent under the scheme is ₹2,40,000. Thus, if an employee spends ₹2,40,000 or above on specified expenditure, he shall be entitled for full deemed LTC fare and the related income-tax exemption. However, if the employee spends ₹1,80,000 only, then he shall be entitled for 75 per cent (i.e. Rs. 60,000) of deemed LTC fare and the related income-tax exemption. In case the employee already received ₹80,000 from employer in advance, he has to refund ₹20,000 to the employer as he could spend only 75 per cent of the required amount.