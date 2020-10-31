LTC cash voucher scheme: Return cash payout to the employer if you spend less

The finance ministry on Thursday extended the benefits of LTC cash voucher scheme to state governments, state-owned enterprises and private sector employees. Under LTA, the employer reimburses the travel cost of the family of the employee to any place on a holiday or to employees home town. As travel has become restricted in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the employees now have an option to avail the cash equivalent of entitled LTC fare and leave encashment without travelling. However there are certain conditions to be met for the non-central government employees to be eligible to claim LTC.

If a person spends less than three times the LTC cash allowance, the tax exemption and the LTC cash allowance will stand reduced by the proportion of the shortfall in spending. According to the finance ministry, in the case of a person who could spend only 75% of the requirement, the entitlement of LTC cash allowance and the tax break will stand reduced to that extent. Taking advance from the employer and not spending the required amount can land one in a spot. The proportion of unspent LTC cash payout needs to be returned to the employer.

The specified amount should be spent on goods attracting GST of 12% or more from a GST registered vendor through digital mode, and has to be done by 31 March. A voucher showing the GST number of the seller and the amount tax paid on the purchase should be secured by the employee.

The tax-free payout of LTC allowance is not applicable to those who have signed up for the concessional income tax regime under section 115BAC of the Income Tax Act.

The payment of LTC cash allowance is capped at ₹36,000 per person.