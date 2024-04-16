LTCG deduction available if the gains are used to buy properties
Deduction is available under Section 54 of the Income Tax Act for reinvestment in a new property. Judicial precedents may challenge deduction if the buyer is not a co-owner.
My mother is selling her house. Meanwhile, I have booked an apartment due to be delivered by 2026 and have already paid 30% of the overall sale price. My mother has agreed to let me use the sale proceeds from the house she owns towards payment for my apartment. This apartment’s sale deed has my wife and I registered as buyers. Will it be possible to show this apartment purchase in my mother’s IT return against the capital gains from the house she owns? Are there any actions I need to take to ensure this happens?