How to adjust your financial life after LTCG tax hike to 12.5%?
Summary
- While we would love to go back to the pre-2018 days of 0% tax or at least remain in the 2018-24 era of 10% tax, there is not much we can do.
MUMBAI : The topic of 'increased 12.5% LTCG tax on equities' needs no introduction now. Most equity investors have already registered their anger, in one form or another, on different social media and forums. In fact, the initial pain has now paved the way for what we Indians do best—adjustment.