LTCG tax tweaks on cards? Govt considering industry proposals as Budget 2027-28 nears—what CBDT chairman revealed

The government is examining proposed changes to the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax regime following representations from industry bodies and market participants, but a final decision is unlikely before the Union Budget for 2027-28, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Ravi Agrawal said on November 16.

"Discussions on the proposals received on LTCG are currently ongoing with stakeholders. The discussions are happening in relation to the Union Budget only,” Agrawal said.

"We will consider it, and I am sure on February 1 you will get to know. Analysis is being done of whatever issues have been flagged or points that have been raised by the stakeholders," Agrawal told reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of a CBDT lounge at the IITF in Delhi.

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Agrawal said the government is consulting stakeholders and evaluating various aspects of the capital gains tax structure, including the tax implications of possible changes. The decision will be announced as part of the Budget exercise, he added.

His remarks come amid growing demands from industry chambers, investors and market participants for rationalisation of India's capital gains taxation framework. The recommendations include reducing or abolishing LTCG tax, revising short-term capital gains (STCG) tax rates and rationalising securities transaction tax (STT) on equity investments.

Industry seeks abolition of LTCG tax Industry chambers have submitted representations to the Ministry of Finance seeking the abolition of LTCG tax on equity investments. They have also recommended rationalising STCG and STT rates to make Indian stock markets more attractive to domestic and foreign investors.

Stakeholders believe that a review of the existing tax structure could encourage greater participation in equity markets and improve the competitiveness of India's capital markets.

Asked whether the government was considering changes to STCG taxation, Agrawal said the CBDT was examining various issues raised by stakeholders. He indicated that the government would take a considered decision after evaluating the different proposals.

Another recommendation made by industry representatives concerns the holding period for classifying investments as long-term assets. Chambers have suggested increasing the current 12-month holding requirement to 18-24 months.

What are the current LTCG and STCG tax rates? Under the existing provisions, long-term capital gains from listed equity shares and equity-oriented mutual funds are taxed at 12.5%, excluding applicable surcharge and cess, if the gains exceed ₹1.25 lakh in a financial year.

To qualify for long-term capital gains taxation, investors must hold listed equity shares and equity-oriented mutual fund units for more than 12 months from the date of acquisition.

If these investments are sold within 12 months, the resulting gains are classified as short-term capital gains and taxed at 20%, along with applicable surcharge and cess.

The proposed changes, if accepted, could therefore have implications for investors, traders and mutual fund participants.

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Income tax refunds increase 25% Separately, Agrawal said income tax refunds have increased by 25% this year, attributing the improvement to streamlined procedures and faster processing timelines.

“Last year, refunds were slow. This year, refunds are on time because of streamlining of processes. Thus, refunds are 25% higher this time,” he said.

The increase comes after taxpayers experienced delays in receiving refunds during the previous assessment cycle. The Income Tax Department has since undertaken measures to improve return processing and make tax administration more efficient.