As the Union Budget 2027 approaches, discussions around a possible reduction or removal of Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax and Securities Transaction Tax (STT) have gained momentum among market participants and policymakers. However, these two levies work differently and have different implications for investors.
LTCG is a tax on the profit earned when an investor sells an investment after holding it for a specified period. On the other hand, STT is a tax charged on eligible buy and sell transactions on recognised stock exchanges, regardless of whether the investor makes a profit or loss.
Here is how the two taxes apply to equities, mutual funds, and gold ETFs.
The tax treatment of long-term capital gains depends on the investment category and the period for which it is held.
For instance, if an investor earns ₹2 lakh in LTCG from listed shares and equity mutual funds combined, ₹75,000 will be taxable at 12.5%. The basic tax liability will be ₹9,375, excluding cess and applicable surcharge.
However, if the investor earns ₹2 lakh in LTCG from a Gold ETF, the entire gain is taxable at 12.5%, resulting in a tax liability of ₹25,000.
Unlike LTCG, STT is charged on eligible transactions rather than the profits earned. According to the NSE, the applicable STT rates effective 1 April 2026 are:
However, gold ETFs, silver ETFs, liquid ETFs, gilt ETFs, and certain international ETFs are exempt from STT.
While LTCG depends on the holding period and type of investment, STT depends on the nature of the transaction. Investors should therefore factor in both taxes when calculating their overall investment costs and post-tax returns.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please consult a qualified tax adviser or your broker before making investment decisions or executing transactions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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