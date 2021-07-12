LTCL can be carried forward for eight FYs

My father is over 80 years old and his income for financial year 2020-21 is as follows: short-term capital gain of ₹1.2 lakh; long-term capital loss of ₹1.1 lakh; savings account interest of ₹4,000; fixed deposit interest of ₹20,000; NRI gift received of ₹10 lakh; and resident Indian gift of ₹2 lakh.Does he need to file income tax return? If yes, in which form? Can we set off the short-term capital gain with the long-term capital loss? Should we show the monetary gifts in the income tax return? If yes, under which head or part of the form?