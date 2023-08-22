Money
Unveiling the investment strategy of PPFAS MF's Raunak Onkar
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 6 min read 22 Aug 2023, 10:27 PM IST
SummaryRaunak Onkar, co-fund manager and head of research at PPFAS Mutual Fund, reveals that 90% of his financial assets are in equities, with 75% in private unlisted shares of PPFAS
The story of how Raunak Onkar landed an internship position in the backdrop of the 2008 financial crisis is a testament to sheer luck. It started with a blog post that he had written at that time. A virtual encounter between him and Arpit, who was then working as an analyst at PPFAS, over this blog post led to his securing an internship at PPFAS. The firm, which did not have a mutual fund license then, was running a portfolio management service (PMS) portfolio.
