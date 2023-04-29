Lump sum vs SIP: How to redeem your ELSS investments?

Hence Lumpsum would be the better option than SIP as lumpsum investment will have one specific lock in duration. It will also help so compound your investment for whole financial year. In case of SIP route, each SIP will have a separate lock-in- period of 3 years which can cause inconvenience at time of liquidity. But it has advantage too like timing of market is not required and benefit of rupee cost averaging is achieved. One should decide the route as per their investment vision and liquidity needs accordingly.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}