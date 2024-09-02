Money
Why this Luxembourg-based couple invests in Indian stocks only
Shipra Singh 8 min read 02 Sep 2024, 03:45 PM IST
Summary
- While enjoying the perks of European living, Prateek Gupta and Neha Maheshwari’s decision to invest solely in Indian stocks reflects both a deep connection to their roots and a bold bet on India’s economic future. How does this unconventional choice align with their long-term ambitions?
In the heart of Europe, Prateek Gupta and Neha Maheshwari are living a life many dream of—frequent European holidays and luxury cars. But behind this enviable lifestyle is a story of strategic financial planning that goes beyond indulgence. Despite moving from Bengaluru to Luxembourg in 2020, the couple has remained committed to investing exclusively in Indian stocks, carefully navigating the trade-offs that come with living abroad.
