Luxury real estate market to see robust growth in 2022-23. Should you invest?

“The commercial capital of Mumbai is preferred by the ultra-rich. In this case, the short term stamp duty waiver announced in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis played a huge catalyst for the high-end property transactions. The High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) made use of the occasion and saved a significant amount in stamp duty charges. We believe that the high-value investors who are continuously on the lookout for high-end properties go for only branded and established developers with a proven track record. It makes sense as the investors do not want to run into any trouble due to the procedural flaws from the developers’ side," said Atul Goel, MD- Goel Ganga Group.