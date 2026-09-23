M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026: From Landmark’s Renuka Jagtiani to Sacramento Kings’ Vivek Ranadive — Check new entrants

M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026: M3M India and Hurun India have today released the 15th such list referring to the richest Indians in the world as of 24 August 2026. Data shows that as many as 1,810 individuals (up by 128) across 163 cities have ₹1,000 crore in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026.
Further, 809 individuals saw their wealth increase or stay the same, of which 346 are new faces, whilst 651 saw their wealth drop, and there were 219 dropouts. India has 391 billionaires, up 27 compared to last year. And the youngest on the list is aged 23.
According to Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher at Hurun India, this year's list “captures a year in which wealth creation outpaced the stock market”. Overall, the total value of the List grew 12.8% since 2025, to ₹187.5 lakh crore, even as the Nifty 50 fell 3.9% and the Sensex declined 5.8% over the same period.
The list this year has 70% of the 1,810 individuals being self-made and 347 new entrants, Dr Payal Bansal Kanodia, Promoter at M3M India, and Chairperson and Trustee at M3M Foundation, said in the official release. “As a promoter, I see the Rich List as more than a measure of wealth, it offers a window into the sectors, cities and entrepreneurial journeys shaping India’s economic trajectory,” she added.
According to the data, artificial intelligence (AI) has made its debut as a standalone industry with 19 individuals worth R 3.07 lakh crore, including 15 new entrants. The average wealth of a new AI entrant is approximately ₹12,100 crore—almost five times that of a new entrant in Industrial Products.
“From CTRL S Datacentres and Yotta to Astera Labs, Sarvam AI and Perplexity, Indian entrepreneurs are building across data centres, chips, models and applications. India’s AI wealth is emerging across the technology stack,” the release said.
It added that AI, aerospace and defence and semiconductors together account for 48 individuals worth ₹4.26 lakh crore; 30 are new this year. Among these, 13 of the 19 AI listers live outside India. “That speaks to the global reach of Indian talent and raises an important question about where the next generation of businesses will be built. Over the next three editions, I will be watching how many AI fortunes emerge from companies built and scaled from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai,” Junaid added.
The report noted that the biggest wealth strides in the top 100 were made by individuals from industrial and diversified businesses.
“Industrial Products is the striking pattern in this table, with four companies — INDO-MIM, Welspun, Bharat Forge and Thermax. Their performance reflects the earnings coming through from India's capital-expenditure cycle,” it added.
|New to the Top 100 in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026
|Rank in Top 100
|Name
|Wealth 2026 ( ₹crore)
|Rank Change
|Company
|16
|Vinod Khosla
|116,200
|165
|Khosla Ventures
|36
|Renuka Jagtiani
|70,500
|New
|Landmark Group
|39
|Aloke Lohia
|67,200
|66
|Indorama
|56
|Balkrishan Goenka
|49,300
|67
|Welspun
|61
|PNC Menon & family
|46,600
|59
|Sobha
|63
|Sridhar Pinnapureddy & family
|46,100
|New
|CTRL S Datacentres
|67
|Nikhil Kamath
|39,900
|52
|Zerodha
|67
|PV Ramprasad Reddy
|39,900
|44
|Aurobindo Pharma
|70
|Kavitark Ram Shriram
|39,400
|54
|Alphabet
|75
|Leena Gandhi Tewari
|38,200
|26
|USV
|77
|Ravi Ruia & family
|38,000
|50
|Essar Oil UK
|79
|Darshan Hiranandani
|37,900
|New
|Yotta
|80
|Krishna Chivukula & family
|37,500
|231
|INDO-MIM
|81
|Ravi Pillai
|37,300
|New
|RP Group
|82
|Harish Ahuja
|37,000
|69
|Shahi Exports
|83
|Vivek Ranadive
|36,800
|New
|Sacramento Kings
|93
|Baba Kalyani & family
|34,600
|41
|Bharat Forge
|95
|Anu Aga & family
|34,100
|17
|Thermax
|97
|Atul Ruia
|33,400
|12
|Phoenix Mills
|99
|Glenn Saldanha & family
|33,000
|15
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|Source: Hurun Research Institute; M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026
As per the report, the biggest new entrant on the 2026 list is Renuka Jagtiani of Landmark Group, with wealth of ₹70,500 crore; followed by Sridhar Pinnapureddy and family of CTRL S Datacentres with ₹46,100 crore.
The others include Darshan Hiranandani of Yotta with ₹37,900 crore and Ravi Pillai of RP Group with ₹37,300 crore. While Vivek Ranadive of the Sacramento Kings is fifth with ₹36,800 crore, whilst Sharad Pitamber Chauhan and family of Parle Products enter at ₹32,000 crore.
Jitendra Mohan and Sanjay Gajendra, both of Astera Labs in Santa Clara, debut at ₹28,800 crore and ₹27,600 crore respectively. Other new entrants in the top ten include Rajiv Jain of GQG Partners ( ₹27,100 crore) and Raj Sardana of Innova Solutions ( ₹21,600 crore).
Notably, Jagtiani, Hiranandani and Pillai are all Dubai residents. In fact, eight of the 10 are based outside India, and four are drawn from AI, semiconductors and data centres sectors.
|Top 10 New Additions in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026
|Rank
|Name
|Wealth 2026 ( ₹crore)
|Company
|City of Residence
|1
|Renuka Jagtiani
|70,500
|Landmark Group
|Dubai
|2
|Sridhar Pinnapureddy & family
|46,100
|CTRL S Datacentres
|Hyderabad
|3
|Darshan Hiranandani
|37,900
|Yotta
|Dubai
|4
|Ravi Pillai
|37,300
|RP Group
|Dubai
|5
|Vivek Ranadive
|36,800
|Sacramento Kings
|Palo Alto
|6
|Sharad Pitamber Chauhan & family
|32,000
|Parle Products
|Mumbai
|7
|Jitendra Mohan
|28,800
|Astera Labs
|Santa Clara
|8
|Sanjay Gajendra
|27,600
|Astera Labs
|Santa Clara
|9
|Rajiv Jain
|27,100
|GQG Partners
|Fort Lauderdale
|10
|Raj Sardana
|21,600
|Innova Solutions
|Atlanta
|Source: Hurun Research Institute; M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
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