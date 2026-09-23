M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026: From Landmark’s Renuka Jagtiani to Sacramento Kings’ Vivek Ranadive — Check new entrants

M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026: M3M India and Hurun India have today released the 15th such list referring to the richest Indians in the world as of 24 August 2026. Data shows that as many as 1,810 individuals (up by 128) across 163 cities have ₹1,000 crore in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026.

Further, 809 individuals saw their wealth increase or stay the same, of which 346 are new faces, whilst 651 saw their wealth drop, and there were 219 dropouts. India has 391 billionaires, up 27 compared to last year. And the youngest on the list is aged 23.

‘Wealth creation outpaced the stock market’ According to Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher at Hurun India, this year's list “captures a year in which wealth creation outpaced the stock market”. Overall, the total value of the List grew 12.8% since 2025, to ₹187.5 lakh crore, even as the Nifty 50 fell 3.9% and the Sensex declined 5.8% over the same period.

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The list this year has 70% of the 1,810 individuals being self-made and 347 new entrants, Dr Payal Bansal Kanodia, Promoter at M3M India, and Chairperson and Trustee at M3M Foundation, said in the official release. “As a promoter, I see the Rich List as more than a measure of wealth, it offers a window into the sectors, cities and entrepreneurial journeys shaping India’s economic trajectory,” she added.

‘The story of modern Indian economy’ According to the data, artificial intelligence (AI) has made its debut as a standalone industry with 19 individuals worth R 3.07 lakh crore, including 15 new entrants. The average wealth of a new AI entrant is approximately ₹12,100 crore—almost five times that of a new entrant in Industrial Products.

“From CTRL S Datacentres and Yotta to Astera Labs, Sarvam AI and Perplexity, Indian entrepreneurs are building across data centres, chips, models and applications. India’s AI wealth is emerging across the technology stack,” the release said.

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It added that AI, aerospace and defence and semiconductors together account for 48 individuals worth ₹4.26 lakh crore; 30 are new this year. Among these, 13 of the 19 AI listers live outside India. “That speaks to the global reach of Indian talent and raises an important question about where the next generation of businesses will be built. Over the next three editions, I will be watching how many AI fortunes emerge from companies built and scaled from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai,” Junaid added.

20 new names enter Top 100 — Check full list The report noted that the biggest wealth strides in the top 100 were made by individuals from industrial and diversified businesses.

Krishna Chivukula and family of INDO-MIM advanced 231 places to 80th,

Vinod Khosla of Khosla Ventures rose 165 places to 16th.

Harish Ahuja of Shahi Exports (up 69),

Balkrishan Goenka of Welspun (up 67) and

Aloke Lohia of Indorama (up 66) each made substantial gains. “Industrial Products is the striking pattern in this table, with four companies — INDO-MIM, Welspun, Bharat Forge and Thermax. Their performance reflects the earnings coming through from India's capital-expenditure cycle,” it added.

New to the Top 100 in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026 Rank in Top 100 Name Wealth 2026 ( ₹ crore) Rank Change Company 16 Vinod Khosla 116,200 165 Khosla Ventures 36 Renuka Jagtiani 70,500 New Landmark Group 39 Aloke Lohia 67,200 66 Indorama 56 Balkrishan Goenka 49,300 67 Welspun 61 PNC Menon & family 46,600 59 Sobha 63 Sridhar Pinnapureddy & family 46,100 New CTRL S Datacentres 67 Nikhil Kamath 39,900 52 Zerodha 67 PV Ramprasad Reddy 39,900 44 Aurobindo Pharma 70 Kavitark Ram Shriram 39,400 54 Alphabet 75 Leena Gandhi Tewari 38,200 26 USV 77 Ravi Ruia & family 38,000 50 Essar Oil UK 79 Darshan Hiranandani 37,900 New Yotta 80 Krishna Chivukula & family 37,500 231 INDO-MIM 81 Ravi Pillai 37,300 New RP Group 82 Harish Ahuja 37,000 69 Shahi Exports 83 Vivek Ranadive 36,800 New Sacramento Kings 93 Baba Kalyani & family 34,600 41 Bharat Forge 95 Anu Aga & family 34,100 17 Thermax 97 Atul Ruia 33,400 12 Phoenix Mills 99 Glenn Saldanha & family 33,000 15 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Source: Hurun Research Institute; M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026

Retail, AI and Gulf power new entrants in 2026 As per the report, the biggest new entrant on the 2026 list is Renuka Jagtiani of Landmark Group, with wealth of ₹70,500 crore; followed by Sridhar Pinnapureddy and family of CTRL S Datacentres with ₹46,100 crore.

The others include Darshan Hiranandani of Yotta with ₹37,900 crore and Ravi Pillai of RP Group with ₹37,300 crore. While Vivek Ranadive of the Sacramento Kings is fifth with ₹36,800 crore, whilst Sharad Pitamber Chauhan and family of Parle Products enter at ₹32,000 crore.

Jitendra Mohan and Sanjay Gajendra, both of Astera Labs in Santa Clara, debut at ₹28,800 crore and ₹27,600 crore respectively. Other new entrants in the top ten include Rajiv Jain of GQG Partners ( ₹27,100 crore) and Raj Sardana of Innova Solutions ( ₹21,600 crore).

Notably, Jagtiani, Hiranandani and Pillai are all Dubai residents. In fact, eight of the 10 are based outside India, and four are drawn from AI, semiconductors and data centres sectors.

Top 10 New Additions in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026 Rank Name Wealth 2026 ( ₹ crore) Company City of Residence 1 Renuka Jagtiani 70,500 Landmark Group Dubai 2 Sridhar Pinnapureddy & family 46,100 CTRL S Datacentres Hyderabad 3 Darshan Hiranandani 37,900 Yotta Dubai 4 Ravi Pillai 37,300 RP Group Dubai 5 Vivek Ranadive 36,800 Sacramento Kings Palo Alto 6 Sharad Pitamber Chauhan & family 32,000 Parle Products Mumbai 7 Jitendra Mohan 28,800 Astera Labs Santa Clara 8 Sanjay Gajendra 27,600 Astera Labs Santa Clara 9 Rajiv Jain 27,100 GQG Partners Fort Lauderdale 10 Raj Sardana 21,600 Innova Solutions Atlanta Source: Hurun Research Institute; M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026