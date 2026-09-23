M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026: From Landmark’s Renuka Jagtiani to Sacramento Kings’ Vivek Ranadive — Check new entrants

The biggest wealth strides in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026's top 100 were made by individuals from industrial and diversified businesses. And the biggest new entrant on the 2026 list is Renuka Jagtiani of Landmark Group, with wealth of 70,500 crore. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published23 Sep 2026, 07:06 PM IST
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Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher at Hurun India said this year captures a year in which wealth creation outpaced the stock market. The total value of the List grew 12.8% since 2025, even as the Nifty 50 fell 3.9% and the Sensex declined 5.8% over the same period.
Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher at Hurun India said this year captures a year in which wealth creation outpaced the stock market. The total value of the List grew 12.8% since 2025, even as the Nifty 50 fell 3.9% and the Sensex declined 5.8% over the same period.(Pixabay )

M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026: M3M India and Hurun India have today released the 15th such list referring to the richest Indians in the world as of 24 August 2026. Data shows that as many as 1,810 individuals (up by 128) across 163 cities have 1,000 crore in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026.

Further, 809 individuals saw their wealth increase or stay the same, of which 346 are new faces, whilst 651 saw their wealth drop, and there were 219 dropouts. India has 391 billionaires, up 27 compared to last year. And the youngest on the list is aged 23.

‘Wealth creation outpaced the stock market’

According to Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher at Hurun India, this year's list “captures a year in which wealth creation outpaced the stock market”. Overall, the total value of the List grew 12.8% since 2025, to 187.5 lakh crore, even as the Nifty 50 fell 3.9% and the Sensex declined 5.8% over the same period.

Also Read | Hurun Rich List 2026: Adani reclaims top spot as AI adds 15 new entrants

The list this year has 70% of the 1,810 individuals being self-made and 347 new entrants, Dr Payal Bansal Kanodia, Promoter at M3M India, and Chairperson and Trustee at M3M Foundation, said in the official release. “As a promoter, I see the Rich List as more than a measure of wealth, it offers a window into the sectors, cities and entrepreneurial journeys shaping India’s economic trajectory,” she added.

‘The story of modern Indian economy’

According to the data, artificial intelligence (AI) has made its debut as a standalone industry with 19 individuals worth R 3.07 lakh crore, including 15 new entrants. The average wealth of a new AI entrant is approximately 12,100 crore—almost five times that of a new entrant in Industrial Products.

“From CTRL S Datacentres and Yotta to Astera Labs, Sarvam AI and Perplexity, Indian entrepreneurs are building across data centres, chips, models and applications. India’s AI wealth is emerging across the technology stack,” the release said.

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It added that AI, aerospace and defence and semiconductors together account for 48 individuals worth 4.26 lakh crore; 30 are new this year. Among these, 13 of the 19 AI listers live outside India. “That speaks to the global reach of Indian talent and raises an important question about where the next generation of businesses will be built. Over the next three editions, I will be watching how many AI fortunes emerge from companies built and scaled from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai,” Junaid added.

20 new names enter Top 100 — Check full list

The report noted that the biggest wealth strides in the top 100 were made by individuals from industrial and diversified businesses.

  • Krishna Chivukula and family of INDO-MIM advanced 231 places to 80th,
  • Vinod Khosla of Khosla Ventures rose 165 places to 16th.
  • Harish Ahuja of Shahi Exports (up 69),
  • Balkrishan Goenka of Welspun (up 67) and
  • Aloke Lohia of Indorama (up 66) each made substantial gains.

“Industrial Products is the striking pattern in this table, with four companies — INDO-MIM, Welspun, Bharat Forge and Thermax. Their performance reflects the earnings coming through from India's capital-expenditure cycle,” it added.

New to the Top 100 in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026
Rank in Top 100NameWealth 2026 ( crore)Rank ChangeCompany
16Vinod Khosla116,200165Khosla Ventures
36Renuka Jagtiani70,500NewLandmark Group
39Aloke Lohia67,20066Indorama
56Balkrishan Goenka49,30067Welspun
61PNC Menon & family46,60059Sobha
63Sridhar Pinnapureddy & family46,100NewCTRL S Datacentres
67Nikhil Kamath39,90052Zerodha
67PV Ramprasad Reddy39,90044Aurobindo Pharma
70Kavitark Ram Shriram39,40054Alphabet
75Leena Gandhi Tewari38,20026USV
77Ravi Ruia & family38,00050Essar Oil UK
79Darshan Hiranandani37,900NewYotta
80Krishna Chivukula & family37,500231INDO-MIM
81Ravi Pillai37,300NewRP Group
82Harish Ahuja37,00069Shahi Exports
83Vivek Ranadive36,800NewSacramento Kings
93Baba Kalyani & family34,60041Bharat Forge
95Anu Aga & family34,10017Thermax
97Atul Ruia33,40012Phoenix Mills
99Glenn Saldanha & family33,00015Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
Source: Hurun Research Institute; M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026

Retail, AI and Gulf power new entrants in 2026

As per the report, the biggest new entrant on the 2026 list is Renuka Jagtiani of Landmark Group, with wealth of 70,500 crore; followed by Sridhar Pinnapureddy and family of CTRL S Datacentres with 46,100 crore.

The others include Darshan Hiranandani of Yotta with 37,900 crore and Ravi Pillai of RP Group with 37,300 crore. While Vivek Ranadive of the Sacramento Kings is fifth with 36,800 crore, whilst Sharad Pitamber Chauhan and family of Parle Products enter at 32,000 crore.

Jitendra Mohan and Sanjay Gajendra, both of Astera Labs in Santa Clara, debut at 28,800 crore and 27,600 crore respectively. Other new entrants in the top ten include Rajiv Jain of GQG Partners ( 27,100 crore) and Raj Sardana of Innova Solutions ( 21,600 crore).

Notably, Jagtiani, Hiranandani and Pillai are all Dubai residents. In fact, eight of the 10 are based outside India, and four are drawn from AI, semiconductors and data centres sectors.

Top 10 New Additions in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026
RankNameWealth 2026 ( crore)CompanyCity of Residence
1Renuka Jagtiani70,500Landmark GroupDubai
2Sridhar Pinnapureddy & family46,100CTRL S DatacentresHyderabad
3Darshan Hiranandani37,900YottaDubai
4Ravi Pillai37,300RP GroupDubai
5Vivek Ranadive36,800Sacramento KingsPalo Alto
6Sharad Pitamber Chauhan & family32,000Parle ProductsMumbai
7Jitendra Mohan28,800Astera LabsSanta Clara
8Sanjay Gajendra27,600Astera LabsSanta Clara
9Rajiv Jain27,100GQG PartnersFort Lauderdale
10Raj Sardana21,600Innova SolutionsAtlanta
Source: Hurun Research Institute; M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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