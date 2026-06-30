mAadhaar App discontinued: Here's everything to know about the new Aadhaar app and its features

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that the mAadhaar App will be discontinued from today, 30 June. In a post on its official X account on 29 June, UIDAI urged users to switch to the new Aadhaar App and mentioned that “mAadhaar App is retiring tomorrow. Download Aadhaar App today for smarter, smoother & simpler experience!”

The new Aadhaar App replaces the older mAadhaar application with a more privacy-focused platform that enables users to digitally verify their identity, update certain Aadhaar details and access multiple Aadhaar-related services from their smartphones.

What is new Aadhaar App? The Aadhaar App is designed to offer Aadhaar Number Holders (ANHs) a secure and paperless way to access Aadhaar services. An Aadhaar Number Holder (ANH) is a person to whom UIDAI has issued a unique 12-digit Aadhaar number.

As of 22 June, the Aadhaar App had surpassed 31 million downloads in less than five months since its launch, reflecting its rapid adoption.

A PIB update also mentioned that nearly 40 lakh users have already updated their mobile numbers through the app, while around 8.5 lakh users have used it to update their addresses.

What are key features of new Aadhaar App? Some of the key features of the Aadhaar App include:

Mobile number and address update

Download e-Aadhaar

QR-based selective sharing of Aadhaar credentials

QR-based digital contact card sharing

Online appointment booking for Aadhaar Seva Kendras

Track Aadhaar update requests How to download and register on the new Aadhaar App? The app is available for both Android (version 9.0 and above) and Apple iPhones running iOS 16 or later. After downloading the app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, users need to complete a one-time registration.

Select your preferred language. Enter your Aadhaar number and accept the Terms and Conditions. Choose the mobile SIM linked to the app. Complete face authentication. Set a six-digit PIN for secure login.

How to update the mobile number on the Aadhaar App? The process depends on whether the mobile number used to log in to the app matches the number already registered with Aadhaar.

If both numbers are the same: Verify the new mobile number using the OTP, complete face authentication, and pay the prescribed fee.

If the app is registered with a different mobile number: Verify both the existing Aadhaar-linked number and the new mobile number using OTP, complete face authentication and pay the applicable charges.

If you do not have access to your registered mobile number or have never linked one with Aadhaar: You must visit the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra or authorised Aadhaar enrolment and update centre. First-time mobile number registration cannot be completed through the app.

How to update address on the Aadhaar App? The Aadhaar App allows users to update their address digitally using valid supporting documents.

To do this, log in using the six-digit PIN and navigate to the services and address update section.

Upload a supporting document in JPG, PNG or PDF format, enter the new address, verify the details in both English and the local language, complete face authentication and pay ₹ 75.

75. Once the request is submitted, download the acknowledgement slip containing the Service Request Number (SRN) to track the application.

If the app is registered using a mobile number different from the one linked with Aadhaar, an OTP verification step will also be required before proceeding with the address update.

How to securely share contact details and Aadhaar? The Aadhaar app can also be used for identity verification during hotel check-ins, hospital admissions, airport entry and for verifying gig workers and service partners through QR code-based offline verification.

After logging in, you need to go to the services and share contact section and display a QR code. Anyone can scan it using a smartphone camera to instantly save their name and mobile number.

This allows you to verify your identity digitally without carrying a physical Aadhaar card, while ensuring your Aadhaar details are shared only with your consent and your privacy is protected.