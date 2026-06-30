mAadhaar App discontinued: Here's everything to know about the new Aadhaar app and its features

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that the mAadhaar App will be discontinued from today, 30 June. In a post on its official X account on 29 June, UIDAI urged users to switch to the new Aadhaar App and mentioned that “mAadhaar App is retiring tomorrow. Download Aadhaar App today for smarter, smoother & simpler experience!”
The new Aadhaar App replaces the older mAadhaar application with a more privacy-focused platform that enables users to digitally verify their identity, update certain Aadhaar details and access multiple Aadhaar-related services from their smartphones.
The Aadhaar App is designed to offer Aadhaar Number Holders (ANHs) a secure and paperless way to access Aadhaar services. An Aadhaar Number Holder (ANH) is a person to whom UIDAI has issued a unique 12-digit Aadhaar number.
As of 22 June, the Aadhaar App had surpassed 31 million downloads in less than five months since its launch, reflecting its rapid adoption.
A PIB update also mentioned that nearly 40 lakh users have already updated their mobile numbers through the app, while around 8.5 lakh users have used it to update their addresses.
Some of the key features of the Aadhaar App include:
The app is available for both Android (version 9.0 and above) and Apple iPhones running iOS 16 or later. After downloading the app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, users need to complete a one-time registration.
The process depends on whether the mobile number used to log in to the app matches the number already registered with Aadhaar.
If both numbers are the same: Verify the new mobile number using the OTP, complete face authentication, and pay the prescribed fee.
If the app is registered with a different mobile number: Verify both the existing Aadhaar-linked number and the new mobile number using OTP, complete face authentication and pay the applicable charges.
If you do not have access to your registered mobile number or have never linked one with Aadhaar: You must visit the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra or authorised Aadhaar enrolment and update centre. First-time mobile number registration cannot be completed through the app.
The Aadhaar App allows users to update their address digitally using valid supporting documents.
The Aadhaar app can also be used for identity verification during hotel check-ins, hospital admissions, airport entry and for verifying gig workers and service partners through QR code-based offline verification.
After logging in, you need to go to the services and share contact section and display a QR code. Anyone can scan it using a smartphone camera to instantly save their name and mobile number.
This allows you to verify your identity digitally without carrying a physical Aadhaar card, while ensuring your Aadhaar details are shared only with your consent and your privacy is protected.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational purposes. Please visit the UIDAI website for the latest updates and official guidelines.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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