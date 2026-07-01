mAadhaar app retires: Will your Aadhaar data be deleted? Key features of new app

The new Aadhaar mobile application was launched today, 1 July, replacing the mAadhaar app as part of a phased rollout, according to the official Aadhaar X handle.

The transition has raised concerns among users about whether details stored in the old app will be erased. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has clarified that existing Aadhaar records will not be deleted immediately.

The mAadhaar application was formally retired on 30 June, and users are advised to shift to the new app. While limited access to mAadhaar may continue during migration, UIDAI has confirmed that the older app is being phased out.

The rollout is designed to ensure a smooth migration without disrupting access to essential Aadhaar services. Core details will be gradually transferred to the new application.

The new application comes with several unique features and upgrades. These include QR code-based verification, face authentication and privacy-focused data sharing. The aim is to make the application usage experience smoother.

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Through the new application, instead of submitting physical photocopies, Aadhaar users can now share only the information required for a particular service, thereby reducing the risk of identity misuse or data theft.

Let us look at several key questions to understand the changes.

FAQs on new Aadhaar application

Key Question What Users Should Know Will old Aadhaar data be erased today? No. Existing records on the mAadhaar app will remain available during the transition. Can users continue using mAadhaar? Yes. The current app will continue to work until the migration is completed, but users are encouraged to transition as the old application has been retired. What's new in the latest app? Face authentication, QR code verification and secure digital Aadhaar sharing. Is carrying a physical Aadhaar card necessary? In many cases, digital verification through the new app may be sufficient. Should users uninstall mAadhaar? Yes. You should follow the steps and install the new application. It is also prudent to keep using the existing app until you have successfully shifted to the new one.

The objective of the new Aadhaar application is to simplify identity verification, enhance data security and improve the day-to-day app experience, while protecting user privacy.

This is a meaningful technological upgrade. The aim is to strengthen data protection and enable consent-based data sharing. It will also allow users to reveal only the information necessary for a particular transaction.

As the new Aadhaar app comes into effect today, there is no need to panic about losing Aadhaar records stored in the existing mAadhaar app.

Users can continue accessing their details during the transition, but are advised to start migrating to the new application

Also Read | mAadhaar App discontinued: Features of new Aadhaar app explained