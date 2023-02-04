Macroeconomic tailwinds to propel growth in private credit investment and AIFs

Private credit opportunities in India

The opportunities for private credit in India emanate from structural issues in the debt market. Following the global financial crisis, the banking sector became increasingly risk averse towards the mid-corporate space. Asset managers sharply cut down their allocations to the mid-corporate segment since 2018-19, following defaults by IL&FS, and the freeze of withdrawals in the credit schemes managed by Franklin Templeton. On the other hand, non-bank lenders in corporate lending largely migrated to retail / MSME credit, after facing a liquidity crunch in 2018. As a result, the mid-market enterprises (comprising privately owned companies majorly located in tier 2/3 cities) have faced a pronounced lack of access to debt.