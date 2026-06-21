Made a mistake in your tax return? Here's how to correct it even after receiving a refund

Even after carefully filing your income tax return (ITR), mistakes can sometimes slip through. You may realise later that you forgot to report certain income, claimed excess deductions or even selected the wrong ITR form. In certain cases, taxpayers spot errors only after they have already received their tax refund.
The good news is that such mistakes can usually be corrected. The income tax law allows taxpayers to file a revised return under Section 139(5), giving them the opportunity to rectify errors and submit the correct details without facing any immediate penalty.
Like we discussed before, revised return allows a taxpayer correct mistakes or omissions made in the original ITR. The following are the usual errors which can be corrected using revised returns:
Any taxpayer who has already filed an income tax return, whether they filed within the due date or as a belated return, are eligible to file a revised return later if they wish to make some corrections.
The due date for filing revised returns is March 31 of the next year. Earlier, the deadline was December 31 of the relevant assessment year or before the tax department completes assessment, whichever is earlier.
However, the latest policy updates have extended this deadline, giving taxpayers a longer window to correct mistakes. Let's say you file your ITR for FY 2025-26 on July 15 this year but later in August, you discover an error. Instead of waiting for the income tax department to flag it, you can simply file a revised return until March 31, 2027.
One of the biggest advantages of filing a revised return is that the taxpayer is not required to pay any penalties. The tax department does not levy an additional charge simply for allowing correction or errors in an ITR.
However, the entire process doesn't incur any charge only if you file the original return within the due date. If not, the ITR is treated as a belated return, which comes with applicable late fees under separate provisions.
A person filing belated return until December 31 of the relevant assessment year will be charged a penalty of ₹5,000 or ₹1,000, depending on their income.
According to Cleartax, there is no specified limit on the number of times you can revise your income tax returns. However, it is advisable to file a revised return only once, covering all necessary revisions.
Yes, a revised return can be filed by a taxpayer even if their original return has been processed and a refund has already been issued, Cleartax said in a report.
The person must file a revised return within the prescribed timeline or else they will lose out on the opportunity. This provision can be particularly useful when a mistake is discovered after the tax return has been processed or even after a refund has been received.
However, if the revision results in a higher tax liability, the taxpayer may have to pay the additional tax due, or the excess refund received may be adjusted accordingly.
Step 1: Log in to the income tax e-filing portal using your credentials which include PAN, password and CAPTCHA verification.
Step 2: Once logged in, click on “E-file” option, then click on “Income Tax Return” where you will be able to find the option to file a revised return. Then select the assessment year for which you are filing the revised return.
Step 3: Choose the correct ITR form depending on your income profile. Then enter the acknowledgment number of the original ITR.
Step 5: Make the necessary corrections.
Step 6: After making the corrections, verify the revised return and submit it.
A taxpayer must also note that when they file a revised income tax return, it completely replaces the original one. Once the revised return is submitted, it is considered your final income tax return.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.