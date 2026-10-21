Made an error while paying income tax? How to request challan corrections, key deadlines and tax year changes

Taxpayers who have entered incorrect details while paying income tax can request corrections through the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal. The online facility allows eligible PAN holders to rectify errors in the tax year, helping ensure that payments are credited under the correct tax category.

However, taxpayers must adhere to specific deadlines and understand the changes to the tax year following the implementation of the Income-tax Act, 2025.

What is an income tax challan and why does it matter? An income tax challan is a payment record generated when a taxpayer deposits tax with the government. It contains details such as the amount paid, the payment date, the tax category, and the relevant tax year or assessment year. The Challan Identification Number (CIN) helps identify the payment.

Individuals and businesses use challans to pay taxes such as advance tax, self-assessment tax, and outstanding tax demands. If a taxpayer selects the wrong year or tax category, the payment may not be reflected correctly against the intended tax liability. Correcting the challan can help resolve such mismatches.

Assessment Year vs Tax Year: What has changed? The Income-tax Act, 2025 came into effect on 1 April 2026, replacing the Income-tax Act, 1961, for the new tax regime. The new law introduces the term Tax Year (TY) to replace the earlier distinction between the previous year and the assessment year.

For income earned during FY 2025-26, taxpayers continue to use Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 under the 1961 Act. Income earned from 1 April 2026 onwards falls under Tax Year 2026-27 under the 2025 Act.

As the e-filing portal supports challans created using either system, taxpayers must select the appropriate correction option based on how the original challan was generated.

Which challan details can be corrected online? The portal permits eligible taxpayers to correct the following details:

Tax Year or Assessment Year: Within 7 days of the challan deposit date.

Major head (tax applicable): Within 30 days of the deposit date.

Minor head (type of payment): Within 30 days, but online corrections are restricted to minor heads 100 (advance tax), 300 (self-assessment tax), and 400 (demand payment as regular assessment tax).

For other minor heads, taxpayers must approach their jurisdictional Assessing Officer (JAO). The online facility currently covers eligible challans from AY 2020-21 onwards. Challans already consumed during processing are not eligible for online correction. How to correct an income tax challan online? Visit the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal and sign in using your registered PAN-based user account.

Go to “Services” and move to “Challan Correction” on the dashboard.

Click “+ Create Challan Correction Request”.

Choose the relevant option for the taxation year, major head or minor head. Multiple options can be selected where applicable.

Select the relevant Tax Year or Assessment Year, or enter the Challan Identification Number (CIN). The portal will display eligible, unconsumed challans.

Select the challan and make the required changes. Available fields depend on the correction options selected earlier.

Verify the request using an available method, such as Aadhaar OTP, Electronic Verification Code (EVC), or Digital Signature Certificate (DSC).

After successful submission, the portal displays a confirmation message.

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How do I check the correction request status? On the e-filing portal, visit the Challan Correction page to view the request status. The department says the status may take 7 to 20 days to update.

Taxpayers should note that a challan can generally be corrected only once through the online portal. If further changes are required, they may need to approach their jurisdictional Assessing Officer.