Made an error while paying income tax? How to request challan corrections, key deadlines and tax year changes

Taxpayers who have entered incorrect details while paying income tax can request corrections through the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal. The online facility allows eligible PAN holders to rectify errors in the tax year, helping ensure that payments are credited under the correct tax category.
However, taxpayers must adhere to specific deadlines and understand the changes to the tax year following the implementation of the Income-tax Act, 2025.
An income tax challan is a payment record generated when a taxpayer deposits tax with the government. It contains details such as the amount paid, the payment date, the tax category, and the relevant tax year or assessment year. The Challan Identification Number (CIN) helps identify the payment.
Individuals and businesses use challans to pay taxes such as advance tax, self-assessment tax, and outstanding tax demands. If a taxpayer selects the wrong year or tax category, the payment may not be reflected correctly against the intended tax liability. Correcting the challan can help resolve such mismatches.
The Income-tax Act, 2025 came into effect on 1 April 2026, replacing the Income-tax Act, 1961, for the new tax regime. The new law introduces the term Tax Year (TY) to replace the earlier distinction between the previous year and the assessment year.
For income earned during FY 2025-26, taxpayers continue to use Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 under the 1961 Act. Income earned from 1 April 2026 onwards falls under Tax Year 2026-27 under the 2025 Act.
As the e-filing portal supports challans created using either system, taxpayers must select the appropriate correction option based on how the original challan was generated.
The portal permits eligible taxpayers to correct the following details:
On the e-filing portal, visit the Challan Correction page to view the request status. The department says the status may take 7 to 20 days to update.
Taxpayers should note that a challan can generally be corrected only once through the online portal. If further changes are required, they may need to approach their jurisdictional Assessing Officer.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Check the Income Tax Department's official portal for the latest instructions and consult a tax professional.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.