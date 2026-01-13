Last month, a 73-year-old spiritual teacher, who did not want to be named, accidentally transferred ₹1,050 through the unified payments interface (UPI) to a wrong phone number. To recover the money, she traced the transaction within her UPI app.

“Since the number was masked, it took me a week to locate this person. When informed through a chat message, he was kind enough to return the payment," she said.

While the senior citizen was fortunate, outcomes are not always as smooth—especially when the amount involved is larger or the recipient refuses to cooperate.

When recovery isn’t simple

That was the case for a 19-year-old commerce student from Gurgaon, who also did not want to be named.

“Instead of transferring my ₹6,000 college deposit to my father Sachin, I ended up sending it to an auto driver with the same name. When my father called him, he initially refused to return the money," the student recalled.

The family immediately informed the bank, which froze ₹6,000 in the auto driver’s account. The driver eventually relented and transferred the amount—but sent it to the father’s account, not the student’s, who was the original sender.

Since the disputed amount was never officially reversed to the sender’s account, the bank did not lift the freeze for nearly a month, leaving the money inaccessible to the auto driver.

Such cases often go unreported.

According to Rishi Kanungo, group manager—Navi UPI Business, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) publishes complaint volumes and redressal mechanisms, but not a breakdown of “erroneous individual transfers".

“These aren’t technological issues, but human errors while using this seamless payment mechanism," said Rohit Mahajan, founder and managing partner at payment infrastructure provider plutos ONE.

“Individuals often make UPI transaction mistakes not because the system is weak, but due to human and behavioural errors during real-time payments," he added.

What to do immediately

If money is transferred to the wrong recipient, users should immediately contact their bank or UPI app and raise a dispute using the transaction ID or unique transaction reference (UTR). Banks can then coordinate with the beneficiary bank to seek a reversal.

Users can also lodge a complaint on NPCI’s UPI portal or call its helpline (1800-120-1740).

“Customers should first report the issue within the UPI app, after which NPCI’s dispute-resolution framework attempts automatic recovery," said Pavan Kumar, chief product officer at fintech firm NPST.

Banks are expected to resolve UPI complaints—including failed transactions, debits without credit, and erroneous transfers—within T+1 to T+3 working days.

Recovery depends heavily on how quickly the error is reported and whether the recipient has withdrawn the funds.

“Banks cannot block or reverse a successfully completed UPI transaction, but they can trigger inter-bank coordination and initiate the formal recovery process. Delays reduce the probability of recovery," Mahajan said.

Users should provide accurate details, retain screenshots, and track complaint reference numbers to speed up follow-ups. Every UPI transaction carries a unique UTR, enabling end-to-end traceability and a defined escalation path.“Complaints follow a defined escalation flow, and while delays may occur due to inter-bank coordination, complaints are not lost," said Reeju Datta, co-founder of Cashfree Payments.

Why human errors linger

Unlike technical failures, human errors in UPI are not auto-reversed because they involve valid but unintended authorizations.

“Technology-linked transaction failures are auto-reversed, but human errors are dynamic and open-ended," Mahajan said.

The Sachin case illustrates this complexity. Even after both parties resolved the issue, banks faced procedural constraints because the refund was not routed back to the original sender.

“UPI is account-centric, not person-centric. The beneficiary bank cannot map the refund to the original remitter account, even if the family relationship is genuine," Mahajan explained.

Banks, he added, are constrained by internal controls, NPCI norms and RBI audit requirements. Sachin eventually had to visit the branch and formally email the bank to resolve the matter.

The escalation matrix

It’s important to note that if a complaint remains unresolved even after 30 days, you can escalate it to the bank’s grievance or nodal officer, then to RBI’s Complaint Management System, and finally to the Banking Ombudsman.

“Resolution must be time-bound, structured, and carried collectively by banks, networks, and infrastructure partners, supported by end-to-end traceability through unique transaction references," said Datta.

But what happens if one doesn't realise the error for a long while and loses the investment opportunity and returns?

“Recovery risk increases over time: If the beneficiary withdraws the funds or the account becomes inactive, reversal becomes harder," said Kanungo.

Investment risks multiply

The consequences are steeper when UPI is used for investments. Apart from losing the principal, users may miss out on investment returns if errors are detected late.

To reduce this risk, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) introduced the “@valid" UPI handle for verified market intermediaries. These IDs, used by brokers and mutual fund houses, end with “@valid" and display a thumbs-up icon inside a green triangle.

“Compensation for missed investment returns is not automatically guaranteed," Kanungo said. “Fund houses sometimes accommodate late payments on a case-by-case basis."

Pause before you pay

Despite safeguards, experts say prevention remains the best defence.

“Pause, verify and then pay. Most UPI errors and fraud can be avoided by taking a few extra seconds before confirming a transaction," Kanungo advised.

Users should verify recipient details, avoid unknown QR codes, and never approve collect requests unless certain of their purpose.

“Stick to verified merchants and official apps, especially for bill payments or investments," Kanungo added.

Datta said NPCI-mandated safeguards such as payee-name display, virtual payment address validation and multi-step confirmations are designed to minimize such errors.

Who bears the cost?

In the case of Sachin, the bank freeze of ₹6,000 forced the auto driver to miss a loan repayment, leading to an EMI bounce charge of ₹750 due to the complaint. Will such a consequential payment be reversed, when the issue is resolved?

Reversal is considered only when the fault lies within the payment ecosystem and not the customer.

“Incidental charges such as EMI bounce fees or SIP penalties can be compensated only where the delay in reversal is attributable to a technical or operational failure. If the error arises due to customer actions, such as incorrect beneficiary details or unintended authorization, banks are not liable for compensation," said Kumar.

While using UPI is seamless, one shouldn’t use the payment mode for every payment.

“UPI should be avoided for high-risk or non-recoverable payment scenarios, as transactions are instant and largely irreversible once completed, under NPCI. Refrain from using UPI for advance payments to unknown individuals, unverified online sellers, social media deals or informal cash-for-service arrangements where there is no written contract, invoice, or buyer protection," says Mahajan.

High-ticket purchases are better suited for card-based or escrow-based platforms.