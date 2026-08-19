Madhya Pradesh Ladli Behna Scheme: CM Mohan Yadav disbursed ₹1500 monthly installment; did you receive?—how to check

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred the monthly ₹1,500 instalment under the Ladli Behna scheme to more than 1.25 crore beneficiaries on Wednesday, along with an additional ₹250 as a Raksha Bandhan gift.

The payments were made at a state-level event in Maihar district through direct benefit transfer (DBT), taking the total amount credited to each beneficiary's bank account to ₹1,750. Beneficiaries can check their bank accounts to confirm whether the amount has been credited.

"Raksha Bandhan is going to be celebrated on the 28th of this month...Today, we are organizing a program in Maihar to provide the regular installment of ₹1500 to more than 1.25 crore Ladli Behnas and an additional ₹250 as a Raksha Bandhan gift to each of them," CM Yadav told ANI.

Yadav stated the scheme seeks to promote financial independence among women and has contributed to improving the economic circumstances of several families.

"It is also a major commitment towards making our sisters self-reliant. We all know that in many households, this is a very significant amount and it brings positive changes, convenience in many families. Some women have bought sewing machines to generate additional income, while others have purchased cows or buffaloes. The continuous monthly assistance of ₹1,500 is helping transform the entire economic system of their households and providing significant support," he further said.

He expressed hope that, as the country progresses under the Prime Minister's leadership, every family of the beneficiaries would experience greater happiness and prosperity.

Yadav also highlighted the important role women play within their families, saying they often become a source of support and strength after moving from their parental homes to their marital households. He said government support can help empower women and further strengthen their role in the family.

"When a woman grows up in her parents' family and then goes to an unfamiliar family, her courage has immense value. She establishes her place there and becomes the centre and strength of that family. If we can provide a little support in helping her become that strength, our lives become blessed. Let us all remember our sisters on the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan. Through this amount, I am sending them my affection and seeking their blessings for our government. I extend my greetings to all sisters," CM Yadav added.

Yadav distributes monthly aid while singing a song Yadav departed from his usual speech on Wednesday and sang the popular Hindi song, "Phoolon ka taaron ka sabka kehna hai," while marking the latest instalment transfer under the flagship Ladli Behna Scheme, as per PTI.

He also inaugurated several development projects and laid the foundation stones for others in Maihar, with the combined value of the projects estimated at more than ₹256 crore.

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Members of the Jan Abhiyan Parishad presented a giant rakhi to the chief minister during the event.

"While Rakhi (Purnima) comes once a year, we celebrate this festival every month. Today, it is heartening to see the love and numbers of Ladli Behnas," Yadav said.

He highlighted the role of traditional festivals in strengthening family bonds.