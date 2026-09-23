Madhya Pradesh workers get healthcare boost: How a new ESIC move benefits thousands in 24 districts from October 1

Employees and employers in specified areas of 24 Madhya Pradesh districts will come under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) contribution framework from October 1, 2026, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
The government has notified October 1 as the date from which contributions under the Employees’ State Insurance Act, 1948, will become payable in the areas covered by the order. The notification was issued on September 22, 2026, PTI reported.
ESIC contributions are monthly funds paid into a self-financing, government-run social security and health insurance scheme. Administered under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, this pool provides formal healthcare, medical cover, and financial protection to low- and middle-income workers in the organised sector.
The fund is fuelled by a joint monthly contribution from both the employer and the employee, calculated as a fixed percentage of the employee's gross monthly wages.
According to the government notification, the new provisions will cover the entire areas of 24 districts that were previously only partially implemented under the ESIC framework.
The districts covered are Agar Malwa, Alirajpur, Anuppur, Ashoknagar, Balaghat, Barwani, Betul, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Datia, Harda, Jhabua, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Panna, Rajgarh, Seoni, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Sidhi, Tikamgarh, Umaria, Vidisha and Dindori.
The government has also brought Niwari under the framework. Niwari had earlier been classified as a non-implemented district.
The notification has been issued under the third proviso to the First Schedule of the Code on Social Security, 2020.
From October 1, employers and employees of establishments covered by the notification in the specified areas will be required to make contributions under Section 29.
The move effectively expands the geographical coverage of the ESIC contribution provisions in Madhya Pradesh, bringing the notified establishments and their eligible employees within the applicable social security framework.
The notification also provides that employees working in establishments covered by the order will be entitled to benefits under Chapter IV, which deals with the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation.
Therefore, from the appointed date, both the contribution requirements and corresponding ESIC benefits will apply to establishments falling within the notified areas, subject to the conditions prescribed under the applicable law.
The government’s decision means the identified areas in Madhya Pradesh will formally come under the relevant ESIC contribution provisions from October 1, 2026.
The notification provides the legal basis for extending the contribution and benefit framework to establishments covered in these areas, widening the reach of the social security system in the state.
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