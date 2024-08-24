If someone had made an investment of ₹ one lakh at the launch of ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund i.e., on Oct 31, 2002, the investment would have grown to a whopping ₹ 70 lakh, thus giving a return of 21.56 per cent.

Before you decide to invest in a mutual fund scheme, it is advisable to monitor its performance over a long period of time, say since the scheme was launched.

And remember when the money remains invested in a mutual fund scheme over a period of time, the returns in the later years are disproportionately higher than the ones in the first few years.

Consequently, the total investment grows multi-folds over a long stretch of time. This is known as the compounding of returns.

Here we demonstrate the magic of compounding by showing the returns given by a mutual fund scheme i.e., ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund.

Tenure Return (%) ₹ 1 lakh becomes (Rs) 1 year 29.74 1,29,830 3 year 23.37 1,87,980 5 year 21.63 2,66,430 10 years 15.09 4,07,733 Inception 21.56 70,02,150

(Source:icicipruamc.com, returns as on Aug 16, 2024)

As one can see in the table above, if someone had invested ₹one lakh in this mutual fund scheme, it would have swelled to ₹1.29 lakh, thus delivering a return of 29.74 percent.

And if the investment of ₹one lakh had remained invested in the scheme for 3 years, it would have grown to ₹1.87 lakh.

In five years, the investment of ₹one lakh would have spiked to ₹2.66 lakh, thus giving the return of 21.63 per cent.

Over a decade, an investment of ₹one lakh would have grown to ₹4.07 lakh. And if someone had made an investment of ₹one lakh at the time of mutual fund's launch i.e., on Oct 31, 2002, the investment would have grown to a whopping ₹70 lakh, thus giving a return of 21.56 per cent.

Other details It is an open-ended scheme launched on Oct 31, 2002 that invests in equity, debt and exchange traded commodity derivatives/units of Gold ETFs/units of Silver ETFs/units of REITs & InvITs/Preference shares.

The scheme’s assets under management (AUM) amount to ₹46,488 crore, as per icicipruamc.com.

The scheme's key constituent stocks include ICICI Bank (4.95%), HDFC Bank (4.61%), NTPC (4.2%), Maruti Suzuki (3.84%), RIL (3.03%), Infosys (2.46%), SBI Cards (2.42%), Bajaj Finserv (2.3%) and Sun Pharma (2.29%).

The scheme’s fund managers are Manish Banthia, Sankaran Naren, Ihab Dalwai, Sri Sharma, Gaurav Chikane and Akhil Kakkar.

Meanwhile, it is vital to remember that the historical returns of a mutual fund scheme do not stand testimony to the returns in future. In other words, the past performance of a scheme does not guarantee its future performance.

So, it is important that investors judge a scheme's potential based on an interplay of several factors such as the category it belongs to, reputation of fund house, past performance of fund managers and importantly the macro-economic factors.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.