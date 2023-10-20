Magic of compounding: Your ₹1 lakh investment in this fund would have swelled to ₹5 lakh in 10 years
If you had invested ₹one lakh in Nippon India Value Fund, your return would have swelled to more than ₹5 lakh by now
For wealth creation, one of the first rules that investors must know is the magic of compounding. This means if you want to make your wealth grow by leaps and bounds, one of the key principles that you are supposed to adhere to is to remain invested.
