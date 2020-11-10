Magicbricks , the popular real estate portal, has started a host of services for home owners and tenants — rental agreement, tenant verification, and rent payments on its platform. Services for tenant verification and rental agreement can be availed for prices starting ₹499.

Tenants can also use Magicbricks’ Pay Rent platform to transfer rents to their landlords by using credit cards and earn reward points. The tenant needs to provide details of the landlord and make payments through credit cards. The money will be transferred to landlord's account within 1-2 days. The tenant can also download the rent receipt from Magicbricks platform.

Making rental agreements have also become easier with Magicbricks new service. The landlords have to fill an online form with details of both the parties and make payments for the rental agreement charges, including the stamp duty, directly on the platform. The final agreement will be delivered at the doorstep of the landlord.

Moreover, the landlords can also opt for the tenant verification service on Magicbricks. There are three packages available on Magicbricks — Standard ( ₹499), Silver ( ₹699) and Gold Pack ( ₹1499). These packs are based on multiple checks - identity verification, criminal court check, civil litigation check, permanent address verification and reference check.

"Our new rental products like Pay Rent, Tenant Verification and Rental Agreement are in line with our promise of creating a holistic Property Services marketplace that provides landlords and tenants a seamless experience," said Sudhir Pai, CEO, Magicbricks.

He further mentioned, "Our aim is to streamline the process and be a one-stop shop for all online rental transactions. We believe our latest rental solutions will reduce the anxiety in the relationship between tenants and landlords and will be a game- changing move for India’s rental real estate market."

Magicbricks has also recently unveiled the home loan services on its platform. "To enable home buyers to avail medium to long term loans to finance their dream home", Magicbricks has tied up with 13 leading lenders in the country. Customer can get a home loan from banks including SBI, PNB HFL, HDFC LTD, ICICI Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Cholamandalam, Hero Fincorp, Sundaram Home Finance LTD, L&T Housing Finance LTD, IIFL, IDFC First, Bajaj Finserv and Federal Bank on Magicbricks’ platform.

Magicbricks said its monthly traffic exceeds 20 million visits. It has an active base of over 1.4 million property listings.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via