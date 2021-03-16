Magicbricks partners Razorpay, HDFC Bank to help users pay rent via credit card

“The monthly rent is a huge chunk of the monthly expense of any household. In today’s challenging economic environment, tenants are looking for trusted, flexible, and rewarding ways for one of the most important monthly expenditures. We have partnered with Razorpay and HDFC to offer a secured pay rent feature that addresses all the concerns for tenants," said Sudhir Pai, CEO, Magicbricks. The deferment of a large spend which has a credit period of around 45 days also translates into a month’s interest of approximately 1%, he added.