Magicbricks will be launching home loan facility in the next few weeks. It will enable loan seekers in better decision making with the help of tools and expert advisory. Loan seekers can start by filling out the application form, based on which Magicbricks associates who will provide them free advice on the best loan offers for their segment, said the real estate portal. From doorstep pickup of supporting documents to submitting those to the banks, Magicbricks will help the borrowers with plethora of new services.