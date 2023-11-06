Magma HDI General Insurance introduces the ‘Battery Secure Add On’ for privately owned vehicles. Details here
Magma HDI brightens up Diwali for environmentally conscious owners of electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles with their exclusive ‘Battery Secure Add On’ insurance.
During this Diwali season, individuals who own electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) in India now have the opportunity to access a tailored insurance offering designed exclusively for their vehicle batteries. Magma HDI General Insurance (Magma HDI) has introduced the ‘Battery Secure Add On’, an insurance product explicitly crafted to protect the batteries of EVs and HEVs.