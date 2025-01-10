Days before MahaKumbh Mela 2025, the digital wallet and payment app Phone Pe, in collaboration with ICICI Lombard General Insurance company, has launched a ‘first-of-its-kind’ insurance policy for devotees.

The insurance will be offered in two variants: ₹59 per person for those travelling by bus or train and ₹99 per person for those travelling by domestic flight.

This insurance plan covers various costs, such as hospitalization, doctor consultation, outpatient treatment, personal accident cover, loss of checked-in baggage, trip cancellation cover, missed connecting flight cover, and repatriation of remains, PhonePe said in a statement on Thursday.

MahaKumbh Mela 2025: How to avail insurance coverage on PhonePe? Step 1: Open the PhonePe app and go to the insurance section. Select the “Maha Kumbh” Insurance option.

Step 2: Check the product details and select the “Buy now” option.

Step 3: Choose a plan according to your mode of travel and add the details required.

Step 4: Review the details and complete the payment.

Speaking on the new launch, Vishal Gupta, CEO of PhonePe Insurance Broking Services, said that it is a first-of-its-kind insurance offering for an event as significant as the Maha Kumbh Mela.

While speaking on the new launch, Anand Singhi, Chief – Retail and Government, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, said, “We have partnered with PhonePe for this industry-first insurance offering because of their unparalleled reach and deep understanding of customer needs. Together, we aim to ensure that travellers to the Maha Kumbh Mela can focus on their devotional journey, knowing they are comprehensively protected against unforeseen risks."