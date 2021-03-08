{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra government on Monday announced 1% concession on stamp duty over the prevailing rates exclusively to women. The cut in stamp duty charges will be provided if the transfer of house property or registration of sale deed is in the name of a woman, the government said.

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, saw huge surge in property registration numbers in February, thanks to stamp duty cut by the Maharashtra government. Over 10,000 housing units were registered in Mumbai in February, the data revealed.

In February 2021, properties worth ₹11,745 crore were sold in Mumbai, up by 34% year-on-year, according to data shared by Propstack. The total value of properties in September stood at ₹9,025 crore; ₹11, 640 crore in October; ₹14,395 crore in November; ₹34,025 crore in December 2020; ₹10,170 crore in January, Propstack mentioned.

"The consumers have grabbed the golden opportunity to purchase properties in the last few months as the bank loan interest rates are at an all-time low coupled with great property prices and reduced stamp duty benefits," said Ashok Mohanani - President, NAREDCO Maharashtra.

Continuing the momentum, "We anticipate robust sales this month too which will be equivalent to December 2020 as the consumers will try to avail of 3% stamp duty benefit before 31 March," NAREDCO President said.