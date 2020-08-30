Maharashtra stamp duty cut a shot in the arm for real estate sector

According to experts, given the fact that many developers have rolled out or planning to roll out festive discounts, the move is likely to incentivise some of the fence-sitters to buy houses. “The reduction is technically like an instant flat discount on the cost of the property. A 2-3% reduction is significant if we consider the usual ticket size of a property purchase in a hyper-expensive city such as Mumbai," said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property Consultants.