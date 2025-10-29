Mahila Rozgar, Ladki Bahin Yojana vs Mai-Behin Maan Yojana: NDA vs INDIA bloc — which scheme offers more?

Tejashwi Yadav's Magathbandhan announced the Mai-Behin Maan Yojana for women in its manifesto for the Bihar Election 2025 on Tuesday. Titled Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran, the manifesto outlines the Opposition INDIA bloc's key promises to voters ahead of the Bihar polls.

The Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has already launched and implemented the Mahila Rozgar Yojana ahead of the Bihar Elections. The scheme aligns with the ‘Ladli Behna Yojna’ in Madhya Pradesh and ‘Ladki Bahin Yojna’ in Maharashtra.

How is the INDIA bloc-proposed Mai-Behin Maan Yojana in Bihar compared to the NDA's Mahila Rojgar Yojana (in Bihar), Ladli Behna Yojna(MP) and Ladki Bahin Yojna (Maharashtra)?

Mai-Behin Maan Yojana (India bloc- Bihar) In its manifesto released on Tuesday (28 October), the INDIA bloc or Mahagathbandhan proposed the Mai-Behin Maan Yojana under which it promised to give women of Bihar financial assistance of ₹2,500 per month from 1 December. Under the scheme, women will receive ₹30,000 annually for the next five years if the Mahagathbandhan comes to power in the state.

"Our government will also introduce BETI and MAI schemes, which will provide 'benefits', 'education', 'training' and 'income' for daughters and will ensure 'house', 'food' and 'income' for mothers," the Mahagathbandhan's manifesto read.

The manifesto does not mention eligibility details.

Mahila Rojgar Yojana (NDA- Bihar) The Bihar government, led by CM Nitish Kumar, launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana just ahead of the Bihar Elections. The scheme promotes women's empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities.

What does it offer? Under the scheme, the government will give ₹10,000 as the first instalment of financial assistance to one woman from each family via direct benefit transfer to pursue employment or start an enterprise of her choice.

After six months of initiating the venture, additional financial assistance of up to ₹2 lakh will be provided, as per their requirements, following an assessment.

The transfer of funds to beneficiaries’ bank accounts began in September 2025. Read more details here and here

Eligibility: 1. Applicant must be aged between 18-60 years.

2. Applicant or her husband must not be an income taxpayer.

3. Applicant or her husband should not be in government service (regular/contract).

How much does it offer: Currently, ₹1,250 per month is being given to women under this scheme. The amount will be transferred to the applicant's own Aadhaar-linked DBT-enabled bank account.

If a woman below 60 years of age in a family receives less than ₹1,250 per month under the Social Security Pension Scheme, the government will give her up to ₹1,250/-.

Eligibility: 1. Must be a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

2. Married, widowed, divorced or abandoned women.

3. Aged 21 to 60 as of 1 January of the application year. Read more here

Ladki Bahin Yojana (NDA- Maharashtra) The Maharashtra government approved the launch of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme on 28 June 2024.

What does it offer: Under the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, the BJP-led Maharashtra government promised ₹1,500 every month as financial assistance to eligible women.

Eligibility 1. Must be a resident of Maharashtra.

2. Married, widowed, divorced, abandoned and destitute women; one unmarried woman per family.

3. Women in the age group of 21 to 65.

4. The beneficiary should have their own bank account linked to Aadhaar.

5. The annual income of the beneficiary family should not exceed ₹2.50 lakh. Read more here

NDA vs INDIA: Which of these women-centric schemes offer more?

Women-centric schemes Mai-Behin Maan Yojana Mahila Rojgar Yojana Ladli Behna Yojna Ladki Bahin Yojana Sum assured ₹ 2,500 per month ₹ 10,000 initial amount + ₹ 2 lakh additional assistance in approved cases ₹ 1,250 per month ₹ 1,500 per month