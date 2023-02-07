Mahila Samman Savings Certificate scheme vs bank FDs with high interest rate: Where should you invest?
- Mahila Samman Savings Certificate scheme will be made available for a two-year period up to March 2025
In a step towards women empowerment, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting Budget 2023, launched a one-time small savings scheme for women investors known as the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC).
