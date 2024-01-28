Mahila Samman Savings Certificate: What is MSSC and how to invest in it? All you need to know
The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate scheme is a captivating endeavour to empower women and girls through enhanced financial inclusion.
The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate is an initiative designed to promote saving and investment among women and girls. Launched as part of Budget 2023, this scheme offers a one-time opportunity and is accessible for two years, spanning from April 2023 to March 2025.
