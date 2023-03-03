Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited, (MMFSL), part of the Mahindra Group, today launched an end-to-end digital journey ‘Used Car Digi Loans’ in association with Car&Bike by Mahindra First Choice Wheels and Rupyy by Cardekho.

The integrated system will be able to seamlessly initiate loan application procedures with Mahindra Finance. ‘Used car Digi loans’ can disburse loans within few hours with the help of specialized underwriting and processing teams, equipped with 15 state-of-the-art fintech tools. Partners will have a real-time visibility of the application status and sanctioned loan offer allowing them to delight their customers with swift vehicle delivery.

Ramesh Iyer, vice chairman & managing director, Mahindra Finance said, “Our partnership with Car & Bike and Rupyy will enable us to leverage on market strengths to create a digitally empowered platform. This integration will ensure a seamless and transparent journey for all stakeholders enhancing customer delight".

Namit Jain, CEO and co-founder Cardekho Group said, “This collaboration will help us to further expand our geographical reach across India and facilitate our customers and dealers with best loan offers and create a digitized and hassle-free used car loan journey for all our stakeholders".