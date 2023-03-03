Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services launches ‘Used Car Digi Loans’1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Used car Digi loans can disburse loans within few hours with the help of specialized underwriting and processing teams, equipped with 15 state-of-the-art fintech tools
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited, (MMFSL), part of the Mahindra Group, today launched an end-to-end digital journey ‘Used Car Digi Loans’ in association with Car&Bike by Mahindra First Choice Wheels and Rupyy by Cardekho.
