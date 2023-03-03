Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services launches ‘Used Car Digi Loans’

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services launches ‘Used Car Digi Loans’

1 min read . 11:20 AM IST Livemint
The integrated system will be able to seamlessly initiate loan application procedures with Mahindra Finance (iStockphoto)

Used car Digi loans can disburse loans within few hours with the help of specialized underwriting and processing teams, equipped with 15 state-of-the-art fintech tools

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited, (MMFSL), part of the Mahindra Group, today launched an end-to-end digital journey ‘Used Car Digi Loans’ in association with Car&Bike by Mahindra First Choice Wheels and Rupyy by Cardekho.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited, (MMFSL), part of the Mahindra Group, today launched an end-to-end digital journey ‘Used Car Digi Loans’ in association with Car&Bike by Mahindra First Choice Wheels and Rupyy by Cardekho.

The integrated system will be able to seamlessly initiate loan application procedures with Mahindra Finance. ‘Used car Digi loans’ can disburse loans within few hours with the help of specialized underwriting and processing teams, equipped with 15 state-of-the-art fintech tools. Partners will have a real-time visibility of the application status and sanctioned loan offer allowing them to delight their customers with swift vehicle delivery.

The integrated system will be able to seamlessly initiate loan application procedures with Mahindra Finance. ‘Used car Digi loans’ can disburse loans within few hours with the help of specialized underwriting and processing teams, equipped with 15 state-of-the-art fintech tools. Partners will have a real-time visibility of the application status and sanctioned loan offer allowing them to delight their customers with swift vehicle delivery.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Ramesh Iyer, vice chairman & managing director, Mahindra Finance said, “Our partnership with Car & Bike and Rupyy will enable us to leverage on market strengths to create a digitally empowered platform. This integration will ensure a seamless and transparent journey for all stakeholders enhancing customer delight".

Namit Jain, CEO and co-founder Cardekho Group said, “This collaboration will help us to further expand our geographical reach across India and facilitate our customers and dealers with best loan offers and create a digitized and hassle-free used car loan journey for all our stakeholders".

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP