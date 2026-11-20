As investor flows shift towards large-cap funds, Anthony Heredia, managing director and chief executive officer of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund, cautions investors against making tactical market-cap calls while overlooking diversified categories such as flexi-cap and multi-cap funds.
What drove the shift in mutual fund flows towards large- and mid-cap funds in October?
October was a tale of two halves. The first half was similar to July, August and September, with flows distributed relatively evenly across categories and small- and mid-cap funds gaining share. In the second half, we saw a slight uptick in redemptions and greater interest in the large- and mid-cap category.