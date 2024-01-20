Main Atal Hoon: Atal Bihari Vajpayee's poetry teaches us 7 crucial investing lessons
People outside India know Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the man who gave us our nuclear nation status, a leader who stood for peace and yet gave us a win in the Kargil war… And yes, he is also known for reading out his poems at the parliament.
The journey of Atal Bihari Vajpayee from his early childhood as a volunteer for the RSS to three times Indian Prime Minister will be chronicled in the film ‘Main Atal Hoon’ starring Pankaj Tripathi. People outside India know him as the man who gave us our nuclear nation status, a leader who stood for peace and yet gave us a win in the Kargil war… And yes, he is also known for reading out his poems at the parliament.